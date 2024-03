Swider recorded zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in two minutes during Tuesday's 113-92 loss to Golden State.

Swider suited up for the third straight game, albeit for just two minutes. While it has been an encouraging run for Swider, the fact he has played on just 14 occasions this season shouldn't be overlooked. There is no reason to be adding him, even in deeper formats.