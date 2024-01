Swider is available for Monday's game against the Clippers after being elevated from the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce.

The Heat have already ruled Jimmy Butler (foot) and Haywood Highsmith (concussion) out, while Kyle Lowry (head), Josh Richardson (back) and Caleb Martin (ankle) all have injury designations, so Swider and Orlando Robinson have been elevated for the New Year's Day matchup. Swider has made four NBA appearances this season, averaging 4.5 points in 7.5 minutes per game.