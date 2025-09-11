The Heat signed Dainja to an Exhibit 10 contract Thursday.

Dainja will attempt to make an NBA roster after going undrafted following his senior campaign last season at Memphis, where he averaged 14.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 61.5 percent from the field. He joins Trevor Keels, Gabe Madsen and Jahmir Young, who all inked Exhibit 10 deals with the team heading toward training camp.