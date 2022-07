Days signed a two-way contract with the Heat on Saturday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Days was picked up by the Spurs as an undrafted free agent ahead of Summer League, where the rookie averaged 13.7 points and 10.0 rebounds over his three appearances in Las Vegas. The Florida native will now have a chance to make Miami's roster for 2022-23, but he could end up spending more time with their G League affiliate depending on how he performs in camp.