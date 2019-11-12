Heat's Daryl Macon: Back with Heat
Macon was recalled from Sioux Falls on Tuesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Macon poured in 27 points during Sunday's G League action against Salt Lake City, and he'll now join the Heat ahead of Tuesday's matchup, likely due to their lengthy injury report. He's logged just one minute with Miami this season.
