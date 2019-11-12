Heat's Daryl Macon: Goes off versus Salt Lake City
Macon racked up 27 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 39 minutes Sunday against Salt Lake City.
Macon did not play in the team's opener but debuted with a vengeance Saturday, falling just a board and a few assists shy of a triple-double. His two-way contract allows the guard to move freely between the NBA and the G League, but he's likely to do most of his damage with Sioux Falls.
