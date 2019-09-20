Heat's Daryl Macon: Joins Heat for camp
Macon has signed a training camp contract with the Heat, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Macon appeared in eight games for the Mavericks last season, totaling 29 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 90 minutes. He'll fight for a roster spot with the Heat, though it seems unlikely that he'll make the cut.
