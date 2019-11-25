Heat's Daryl Macon: Leads team with 24 Sunday
Macon amassed 24 points (8-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists and two rebounds during Sunday's loss against South Bay.
Although relatively quiet from three-point range, Macon pounded South Bay's defense from inside the arc, as the guard managed 85.7 percent shooting over seven field-goal attempts to total a team-high 24 points. Macon, who's averaging 25.3 points and shooting 42.9 percent from deep, has thus far been one of the most electric scorers in the G League.
