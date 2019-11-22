Heat's Daryl Macon: Leads team with 29
Macon posted 29 points (11-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and one steals in Wednesday's loss at Salt Lake City.
Macon returned to the G League and continued his fantastic offensive play. The guard totaled a team-best 29 points over superb shooting from the floor while coming up just one assist shy of a double-double. The Arkansas product is currently averring 28 points and eight assists in two G League games.
