Macon posted 29 points (11-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and one steals in Wednesday's loss at Salt Lake City.

Macon returned to the G League and continued his fantastic offensive play. The guard totaled a team-best 29 points over superb shooting from the floor while coming up just one assist shy of a double-double. The Arkansas product is currently averring 28 points and eight assists in two G League games.