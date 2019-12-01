Heat's Daryl Macon: Phenomenal outing Friday
Macon had 22 points (7-12 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds and three steals during Friday's G League win over Northern Arizona.
It was another phenomenal performance for the guard, as Macon flirted with a triple-double while leading the team offensively with 22 points and 10 assists. The Arkansas product is now averaging 23.4 points, 7.0 assists and 5.4 rebounds through seven G League starts.
