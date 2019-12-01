Heat's Daryl Macon: Recalled from G League
Macon was recalled from the G League on Sunday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Macon delivered 22 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and three steals for the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Friday, and he'll now join the Heat. The 24-year-old has appeared in three NBA games this season and has three points and one assist in 13 total minutes. Macon will be inactive Sunday since he's caught in unfavorable weather, per Winderman.
