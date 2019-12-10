Heat's Daryl Macon: Returns to parent club
Macon has been recalled from Sioux Falls prior to Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Macon will be another body available off the bench for Tuesday's matchup, though he's played in just three NBA games this season, so his usage figures to be limited at best.
