Macon was transferred to the Skyforce on Monday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After seeing five minutes of run in Saturday's game against New Orleans, Macon will return to the Skyforce ahead of Wednesday's G-League game against Salt Lake City. Macon's seen limited action in three games with the Heat and is averaging 1.0 points and 0.3 assists in 4.3 minutes across three games.