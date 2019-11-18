Heat's Daryl Macon: Returns to Sioux Falls
Macon was transferred to the Skyforce on Monday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
After seeing five minutes of run in Saturday's game against New Orleans, Macon will return to the Skyforce ahead of Wednesday's G-League game against Salt Lake City. Macon's seen limited action in three games with the Heat and is averaging 1.0 points and 0.3 assists in 4.3 minutes across three games.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...