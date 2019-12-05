Macon was assigned to the G League on Thursday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Macon has appeared in just three games for the Heat this season, so he'll head back to the G League for some more consistent run. Across seven games with the Sioux Falls Skyforce this season, Macon is averaging 23.4 points, 6.9 assists and 5.4 rebounds in 34.7 minutes.