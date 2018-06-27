Heat's Daryl Macon: To play for Heat in summer league
Macon has secured a summer league invite from the Heat, Anthony Chiang of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Macon spent his final two collegiate seasons at Arkansas, where he started 51 of his 71 appearances. Last season, as a senior, he averaged 16.8 points, 3.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals while shooting an impressive 42.1 percent from beyond the arc. Despite going undrafted, he'll attempt to prove he's worthy of an NBA roster spot by his summer league performance.
