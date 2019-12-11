Heat's Daryl Macon: Transfered to G League
Macon has been transferred to the G League on Wednesday.
Macon returns to the G League after logging one minute of action in Tuesday's contest against Atlanta. Macon will be available for the Skyforce's game against the Hustle on Wednesday.
