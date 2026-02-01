Mitchell (shoulder) is available for Sunday's game against the Bulls.

As expected, Mitchell will shed his probable tag and return from a six-game absence due to a left shoulder sprain. With the 27-year-old point guard back in action, there will be fewer minutes available for guys like Kasparas Jakucionis and Dru Smith. In nine January appearances, Mitchell averaged 7.9 points, 6.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 26.2 minutes per game.