Mitchell finished Friday's 123-114 overtime win over the Hawks in the Play-In Tournament with 16 points (5-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five assists and three rebounds over 40 minutes.

Despite coming off the bench, Mitchell was one of four Heat players to play at least 40 minutes in Friday's elimination game. He played a decisive role in Miami's win, including in overtime when he scored nine points while making key plays on both ends of the floor. Mitchell has scored in double digits in seven of his last eight outings (including the Heat's two Play-In Tournament games), and over that span he has averaged 13.3 points, 6.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 32.8 minutes per contest.