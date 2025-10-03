Heat's Davion Mitchell: Dealing with calf soreness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell sat out Friday's practice because of calf soreness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
This sounds like a minor setback for Mitchell, and the Heat are likely being cautious. For now, there's no word if this will impact Mitchell's status ahead of Saturday's preseason game against Orlando.
