Mitchell logged 16 points (6-6 FG, 4-4 3Pt), 12 assists, three rebounds and two steals over 31 minutes during the Heat's 140-123 win over the Clippers on Monday.

Despite taking just six shots, Mitchell finished Monday's game with a season-high four triples while tying a season high with 12 dimes. The fifth-year point guard has registered double-digit assists four times this season, three of which have come over his last five games. Mitchell is averaging 10.0 points, 7.8 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 30.2 minutes per game while connecting on 51.6 percent of his field-goal attempts.