Mitchell notched eight points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and three steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 120-119 win over the Clippers.

Mitchell flirted with a double-double Monday, coming up just short in both points and assists but still turning in a strong all-around effort. The Baylor product is an impressive facilitator, recording at least eight assists in four of seven games to open the 2025-26 campaign. Overall, he's averaging 8.9 points, 7.7 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 29.0 minutes per contest while starting every game so far.