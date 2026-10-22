Mitchell scored 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 11 assists and a block across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 131-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

Mitchell handled substantial playmaking responsibilities in Miami's season opener, finishing with a double-double despite attempting just eight shots. His 11 assists were encouraging, but five turnovers and limited defensive production somewhat diminished his fantasy output. Mitchell's value will depend heavily on his ability to sustain strong assist numbers, particularly given his relatively modest scoring upside -- at best, he's likely to operate as the Heat's No.4 option on offense behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins.