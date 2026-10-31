Mitchell closed Friday's 145-125 win over Indiana with 15 points (6-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt), six rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 35 minutes.

The double-double was the fourth in six games for Mitchell, and the 28-year-old point guard has also recorded at least one steal in four straight contests. He's thriving as the facilitator for Giannis Antetokounmpo, averaging 16.2 points, 8.2 assists, 2.0 threes, 1.7 boards and 1.2 steals in 34.2 minutes to begin what's shaping up to be a career-best campaign.