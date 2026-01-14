Heat's Davion Mitchell: Doubtful for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (shoulder) is doubtful for Thursday's game against Boston.
Mitchell is dealing with a left shoulder contusion that he picked up Tuesday against the Suns. With Mitchell expected to sit out, the Heat could rely more on Dru Smith and possibly Kasparas Jakucionis.
More News
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Leaves early with bruised shoulder•
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Headed to locker room•
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Notches double-double vs. Thunder•
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Tough showing in loss•
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Nearly double-doubles•
-
Heat's Davion Mitchell: Hands out eight assists in return•