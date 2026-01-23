Heat's Davion Mitchell: Downgraded to out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (shoulder) is out for Thursday's game against Portland.
Mitchell was downgraded to doubtful hours before tipoff, and he's since been ruled out due to bruised left shoulder. Kasparas Jakucionis is a candidate to start in Mitchell's place Thursday.
