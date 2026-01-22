default-cbs-image
Mitchell is questionable for Thursday's game against Portland with a left shoulder bruise.

The Heat are making Mitchell a late addition to their injury report Thursday. If the point guard is ultimately deemed unable to play, rookie first-rounder Kasparas Jakucionis could draw the spot start at the one while Dru Smith rejoins the Miami rotation and takes on the backup role.

