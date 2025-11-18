Mitchell totaled 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes during Monday's 115-113 win over the Knicks.

Mitchell has been great offensively, scoring at least 11 points in his last five games and at least 10 in six of his last seven. On the season, he averages 10.6 points, 7.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 0.1 blocks and 1.2 threes made. While Tyler Herro (ankle) is slated to make his season debut in the coming weeks, Mitchell's strong performances this season have made a case for him to still have a major spot in Miami's rotation, although his usage will undeniably take a hit once Herro returns.