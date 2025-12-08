Heat's Davion Mitchell: Expects to play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (groin) is expected to play Tuesday against the Magic, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Mitchell missed Saturday's game against the Kings, though it may have been maintenance-related after he played 28 minutes in the first half of Miami's back-to-back set against Orlando on Friday. He was a full participant at Monday's practice and will likely be back in the starting lineup to face the Magic on Tuesday.
