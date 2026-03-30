Mitchell had 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 135-118 loss to Indiana.

This was a strong effort from Mitchell, but the Heat were unable to grab this win against the struggling Pacers and fell to 39-36 on the season. Mitchell is on pace to finish just outside the top-150 in nine-category formats on a per-game basis with 9.0 points, 6.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.2 three-pointers.