Mitchell (shoulder) is available for Monday's game against the Warriors.

As expected, Mitchell will return from a two-game absence due to a left shoulder contusion. Over seven appearances this month, the 27-year-old point guard has averaged 8.3 points, 7.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 27.4 minutes per tilt. With Mitchell back in action, fewer minutes will be available for the likes of Kasparas Jakucionis and Dru Smith.