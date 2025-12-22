Mitchell (ankle) chipped in 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds and eight assists across 31 minutes during Sunday's 132-125 loss to the Knicks.

Mitchell made his return from a one-game absence with an ankle sprain, pacing the team in assists. The fifth-year guard is enjoying a breakout campaign, and he should continue to start at point guard even when Tyler Herro (toe) gets back into the fold. Mitchell has averaged 10.9 points, 8.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 three-pointers in 31.3 minutes per contest in his last seven games.