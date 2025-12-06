Mitchell accumulated 10 points (5-8 FG), two rebounds and seven assists over 28 minutes during Friday's 106-105 loss to the Magic.

Mitchell was limited to just four points on 2-for-7 shooting his last time out, but he surpassed that point total within his first eight minutes of play in this one. This was Mitchell's second straight game with zero turnovers, and he's committed a total of two over his past four outings.