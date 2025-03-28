Mitchell closed Thursday's 122-112 victory over the Hawks with 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists and one steal in 36 minutes.

Mitchell scored in double digits for the sixth consecutive outing, and he's proving to be a reliable scoring weapon even when he plays off the bench. Over that six-game stretch, the former Raptors guard is averaging 12.7 points per game while shooting an impressive 54.7 percent from the floor. He can be a reliable streaming option across all formats, as he seems to have carved out a reliable role on the bench for a struggling Miami team.