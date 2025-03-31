Mitchell is questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards due to a stomach ailment, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Mitchell is a late addition to the injury report after feeling sick. He's played at least 30 minutes off the bench in seven straight and eight of Miami's last nine games, so his potential absence would be a big blow.
