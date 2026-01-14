Mitchell won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Suns due to a left shoulder contusion. He'll finish the game with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes.

Mitchell bruised his shoulder running into a hard screen from Mark Williams, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Celtics. If he needs to miss time, Dru Smith, Jaime Jaquez and Pelle Larsson will likely be the primary beneficiaries from playing-time standpoints.