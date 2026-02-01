Mitchell (shoulder) is probable for Sunday's game against the Bulls.

Mitchell has been sidelined for the past six games due to a left shoulder sprain but is trending toward a return Sunday. The guard is averaging 9.0 points, 7.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals through 40 appearances this season, all starts. Mitchell's anticipated return should push at least one of Kasparas Jakucionis or Myron Gardner back to the bench after both drew starts Saturday.