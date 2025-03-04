Mitchell (quadriceps) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.
After missing Monday's game against Washington, Mitchell remains day-to-day for Miami. If he's unable to return to the lineup, the Heat will likely lean on Alec Burks and Terry Rozier in the backcourt once again.
