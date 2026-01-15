Heat's Davion Mitchell: Listed out with shoulder contusion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell is out for Thursday's game against the Celtics with a left shoulder contusion.
Mitchell can be deemed day-to-day ahead of Saturday's showdown with the defending-champion Thunder. With the point guard out Thursday, Pelle Larsson and Dru Smith should see added playing time in the Miami backcourt.
