Mitchell totaled 22 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, 17 assists and one block in 39 minutes during Friday's 133-121 win over the Cavaliers.

Mitchell's 17 assists matched his career high and highlighted the playmaking responsibilities he's taken on in Miami. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo both capable of dominating around the basket, the Heat have plenty of opportunities for their point guard to create quality looks. Mitchell's fantasy value at the beginning of the season was increasingly tied to that facilitating role rather than his scoring, making him particularly appealing to managers seeking assists. However, his scoring uptick can't be overlooked. Mitchell is averaging a career-high 16.9 points per game, and he's now firmly in the conversation as an everyday starter across all formats. He's averaging 16.9 points, 9.2 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game so far.