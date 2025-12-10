Mitchell notched 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 117-108 loss to Orlando.

After missing Saturday's loss to the Kings due to groin tightness, Mitchell delivered an efficient outing and finished as one of six Heat players to score in double figures. The 27-year-old point guard also dished out a game-high nine assists, nearly securing his fourth double-double across 24 regular-season appearances. While he isn't guaranteed to see enough shots to score in double figures on a regular basis, Mitchell continues to provide value through assists, dishing out at least seven in six straight games.