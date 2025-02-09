Mitchell (recently traded) is off the injury report for Monday's game against Boston.
Mitchell is expected to be available to make his Heat debut after having been traded to Miami on Thursday. In his last 10 outings (eight starts) with Toronto, the 26-year-old guard averaged 7.3 points and 5.1 assists in 25.7 minutes per contest.
