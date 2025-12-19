Mitchell (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Mitchell was initially listed as probable for Friday's contest. His sprained left ankle is severe enough to be sidelined against Boston, though he could be available for Sunday's road contest against New York. With Mitchell and Tyler Herro (toe) both sidelined, the Heat will insert Kasparas Jakucionis into the starting lineup.