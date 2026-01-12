Mitchell supplied 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt), three rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 124-112 loss to Oklahoma City.

In Sunday's loss to the Thunder, Mitchell posted his fourth double-double of the season and first since Dec. 1. The 27-year-old guard was also perfect from downtown on three attempts for the first time since that Dec. 1 outing. Mitchell's production has faded a bit recently, averaging 6.8 points, 6.6 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 28.1 minutes over the last 10 games.