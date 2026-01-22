Heat's Davion Mitchell: Now considered doubtful
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (shoulder) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Mitchell was added to the injury report as questionable earlier in the day, but he's since been downgraded to doubtful. If he's ruled out prior to tipoff, look for Kasparas Jakucionis and Dru Smith to see more chances in the backcourt.
