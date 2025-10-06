Heat's Davion Mitchell: Out against Bucks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (calf) is out for Monday's preseason game against the Bucks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Mitchell is out for a second consecutive outing with a calf injury. His next opportunity to make his first preseason appearance arrives Wednesday against the Spurs. With Tyler Herro (ankle) on the shelf, Mitchell remains in line to function as the starting point guard for the Heat to begin the season.
