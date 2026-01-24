Mitchell (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Mitchell missed Thursday's contest due to a left shoulder sprain and remains iffy for Saturday. The guard has started all 40 of his appearances this season, averaging 9.0 points, 7.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals. If Mitchell is unable to suit up, Kasparas Jakucionis is likely to slide back into the starting five.