Heat's Davion Mitchell: Questionable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell is questionable for Saturday's game versus Sacramento due to groin tightness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
The Heat have a matchup with the 5-17 Kings on the second leg of a back-to-back set, so Mitchell may take the night off. Miami won't host a shootaround Saturday, so Mitchell will essentially be a game-time call, and if he can't give it a go, Dru Smith could see major minutes as a starter.
