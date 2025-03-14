Mitchell isn't in the starting five for Friday's game versus the Celtics.
Mitchell will be replaced by Duncan Robinson in the starting five Friday. Mitchell has yet to come off the bench for Miami this season, but Tyler Herro should operate as the team's lead ballhandler in the starting unit.
