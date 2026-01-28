default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Mitchell (shoulder) won't suit up for Wednesday's game against the Magic.

This will be Mitchell's fourth consecutive game on the inactive list, and considering he still hasn't practiced, that number could hit five for Friday's game in Chicago. Dru Smith, Kasparas Jakucionis and Pelle Larsson will continue to pick up the slack while Mitchell and Tyler Herro (ribs) are out.

More News