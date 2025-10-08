Heat's Davion Mitchell: Ruled out for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (calf) is out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Spurs, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Although he was able to participate in Tuesday's practice in a limited capacity, Mitchell is not ready to make his preseason debut Wednesday. His next chance to play arrives Sunday in Orlando. Mitchell remains likely to open the regular season as the top point guard in the absence of Tyler Herro (ankle).